ARTEFACTS: What's on at the Gallery

Robert Moore's Two Bali Horses 2010 is part of Horse Tales exhibition that celebrates the July Racing Carnival.

Robert Moore's Two Bali Horses 2010 is part of Horse Tales exhibition that celebrates the July Racing Carnival.

TO celebrate the upcoming Grafton Cup, Horse Tales an exhibition of selected art works from the Gallery collection inspired by the majestic horse is on display at Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre until August 4.

The exhibition features artwork by Roger Byrt, Adam Hourigan, Simon Hughes, Margery Hummel-Bennett, Noel McKenna, Robert Moore, Reg Mombassa, Doris O'Grady, Bill Payne, Lorna Wall and Diana Webber. Each artist has captured the strength, beauty, speed, and nature of our beloved equine friends.

Grafton Community of Schools celebrates the creativity of our young artists. The exhibition features a selection of art work by students from Gilwinga Primary School, Grafton High School, Grafton Primary School, South Grafton High School, South Grafton Primary School and Westlawn Primary School. The students have explore a broad range of approaches and expressive forms, including mixed media, drawing, graphic design, painting and photomedia in their vibrant artworks.

Also on display until July 14 Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award (CVIAA), Julie Hutchings: Battle Scars and Sense of Place curated by Dr Elizabeth Shaw, Phil Munn: In Search of the Beautiful and Across the Collection.

Gallery events

Exhibition Artist Talk by Phil Munn: In Search of the Beautiful

JOIN local artist Phil Munn for an artist talk in Prentice House about his exhibition, In Search of the Beautiful. Phil Munn explores ancient Japanese woodblock prints and contemporary photography.

He explores how our brains process many images every moment of every day and the subsequent reduction in our attention spans.

His works are created to surprise our eyes with a mixture of the beautiful and the unusual, the ancient treasures of the art world mixed with photography, and asks the viewer to never stop searching for the beautiful.

The talk will be Saturday, June 29, from 10am at the gallery. This is a free event. Bookings are essential as places are limited, book at Eventbrite.

Out and About

Old Kirk Gallery, Yamba Museum: Watermark: Liz Slater

FOLLOWING on from her exhibition at Grafton Regional Gallery last year, Liz Slater has put together a reflective art exhibition of selected and new works to create her exhibition Watermark.

Liz has challenged herself to create a body of work that includes iconic areas in the Clarence Valley and beyond. Each painting and limited edition print portrays water in different forms in natural environments.

Liz has previously captured undergrowth with boulders and symbiotic relationships in Forests and bush. In Watermarkthe ocean, lakes and billabongs remind us of the beauty of water and our reliance on it.

This is the first stage of her commitment to feature water as a necessity to protect.

The exhibition opening is on June 29 at 4 pm at The Old Kirk, Yamba, continuing till July26.

GOMA: Margaret Olley - A Generous Life

A GENEROUS Life examines the legacy and influence of much-loved Australian artist, Margaret Olley (1923-2011) who spent a formative part of her career in Brisbane.

A charismatic character, she exerted a lasting impact on many artists as a mentor and friend and was also a muse for artists including William Dobell and Jeffrey Smart.

The exhibition will profile a life that was immersed in art - her own and those she supported. On display at the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane, until October 13.

For more information visit www.qagoma.qld.gov.au

Opportunities

Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists

ESTABLISHED in 1997 in memory of the artist Penny Meagher, the emphasis of the Windmill Trust Scholarship is to support professional artists from regional NSW to develop and or present their work.

This scholarship provides assistance towards the cost of, exhibiting work such as framing, freight, space rental, promotion, artists' fees, installation and documentation, professional development and education, independent artistic research or practice such as studio rental, material or labour costs.

Applications close Sunday, July 21, 2019. For more information visit www. visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/

The Grafton Regional Gallery is a cultural service of Clarence Valley Council. The gallery is located at 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton, and is open daily from 10am-4pm (public holidays may differ). Entry by donation.