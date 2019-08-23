Artist explores an animal instinct

INSTINCTIVE: Artist Kade Valja blends into one of his artworks in preparation for the opening of his Steppenwolf exhibition at Flow Space gallery in South Grafton.

AN ORGANIC exploration of how humans negotiate their animal instincts is at the heart of new exhibition Steppenwolf by South Grafton artist Kade Valja.

"The show has really got to do with being an animal and a civilised human being and how those two things play out at once,” he said.

"I guess lately in my life I have been experiencing the need to control animosities as a human, so for me this is an extremely raw expression.”

Performing at the official opening on Sunday August 25 at 6pm will be Death By Carrot and Terry D and there will be refreshing beverages supplied by the New England Brewing Company.

That expression was influenced by Valja's ability to produce works at his South Grafton gallery and studio, Flow Space, and said it enabled him to take a more organic approach in the creative process.

Valja was able to incorporate the space into his work on a deeper level and said the elimination of logistical concerns not only allowed him to use the environment to his advantage but it freed him up to go bigger.

"For me making this show was very different to any other show I have done before simply because it is so close to my studio. So I was able to let it form organically rather than plan everything out to a tee.”

"Rather than try and define it and say 'this is what it will be about', it was really just about letting it happen.”

Valja was also incorporating digital technologies within the show which enabled people to use their phones to reveal works throughout the space using the platform Artivive.

"There is a bit of augmented reality stuff going on here too and there are about five artworks which can be viewed through the Artivive app.

"When you hold your phone up to them they will come alive too. It is also really experimental and kind of fun.”