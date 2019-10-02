Menu
SEEDS OF IDEAS: Sophie Munns in her studio SeedArtLab in Brisbane.
Artist sowing seeds of curiosity through art and science

TIM JARRETT
2nd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
A CHILDHOOD spent collecting seeds around the Clarence river has led to unexpected life trajectories for Sophie Munns.

The Brisbane artist grew up in South Grafton and "absent mindedly” collected seed pods before later incorporating them into her work which she has taken around the world.

Coming back to the Clarence as part of the 53 Islands festival Ms Munns will take people deep into the world of seeds through a workshop at the Cowper Art Gallery.

The workshops were developed through work she had done over the last decade with seed scientists, seed banks and botanic gardens and will incorporate drawing and digital media.

Her work led to a residency at the KEW Millenium Seedbank in West Sussex UK but Ms Munns was particularly excited by the prospect participating in the 53 Islands festival in her home town.

"I have always loved the islands and always wanted to have something to come and do to connect,” she said.

"I always think that growing up in the Clarence Valley is the reason I am doing this project. It is me tapping into one of the really important things that I got to experience as a kid.”

Ms Munns said she was not alone in fossicking as a child and many of those who came to her workshops were not necessarily artists but those who "remember that was important to them and get curious about what an artist can help them discover”.

"You just have to be interested,” she said.

"The other thing I am doing is actually showing how seeds have been right throughout history of human life on the planet.”

The Exploring Seed Diversity Through Artwork workshop will be held at the Cowper Art Gallery this weekend, October 6 and 7, and can be booked as a one or two day workshop.

To book email cowpergallery@ iinet.net.au or phone 0429 357 388.

53 islands 53 islands festival cowper art gallery millenium seed bank seeds sophie munns
Grafton Daily Examiner

