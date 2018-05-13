Artists band together for prize

TOP PRIZE: First prize winner Julianne Gosper and her interpretation of band Fingerprint.

TOP PRIZE: First prize winner Julianne Gosper and her interpretation of band Fingerprint. Danny Mortison

ARTISTS and art lovers alike were on hand to enjoy a beautiful day of music and creativity when Tanamon Gallery hosted their third Soundscape Art Prize on Saturday.

Event organisers and local artists Genevieve Mortison and Sam Conderman said they were pleased to see more than 20 artists take part in the event, where they created live artworks while Northern Rivers band Fingerprint played on the open-air stage.

"It was just such a beautiful atmosphere and everyone out here was great,” Ms Mortison said.

"There were compliments all day long on just how much people were enjoying it and how lovely the atmosphere was.”

The winning artist day was Julianne Gosper, with all artworks selling to the public.