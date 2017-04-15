Artists get Wild About Wooli for Plunge

Artist Tanya Howard with one of her works she entered into the Wild About Wooli Art Show on April 14, 2017.

EVERYONE was Wild About Wooli on Friday night as community celebrated the opening of the three-day art show at the Wooli Hotel Motel as part of the Plunge festival.

Organiser of the Wild About Wooli Art Show and member of the Wooli Artists Gathering Kathleen Hull said the night was not only about celebrating artists from the Clarence Valley but raising money for Wooli beaches.

"We've had a lot of beach erosion, so we're bringing the sand dunes back, so it's bringing the protection of Wooli and the local community, and the artists (together)," Ms Hull said.

This year was the seventh year the Wild About Wooli Art Show has run, with many artists returning year after year.

"The artists are growing, it gives them something to look forward to every year to actually expand on their talent," she said.

Half the money raised with this exhibition will go into funding next years art show and the other half goes to Coastal Communities Protection Alliance.

Artist and Wooli resident Tanya Howard had two works in the Wild About Wooli Art Show that were a little different to her usual style.

"It's not usually what I do as far as art, but I like drawing lines so started off drawing fish with lines and it's just progressed from here and I've ended up with (this style)."

Mrs Howard's works were paint on plywood that explore coastal themes.

"A very good friend of mine... she encouraged (this style) and now my husband makes the frames, so that's what I do," she said.

Mrs Howard said artists often go through changes with their styles.

"You know, you change and grow as an artist," she said.

"I've always drawn but it's only probably the last four years that I've taken it to the next level."

You can find her artwork on Facebook at Tanya Howard -Artist.

Exhibition is on today untill 8pm, and Sunday 10am to 3.

AWARDS:

Best in show: Anne Strambi

Highly commended: James Waghorn

Encouragement award: Ed Cooper