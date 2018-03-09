Artist's old favourites plus new treasures

EXHIBITION: Pat Jenkins at the opening of her exhibition at The Old Kirk at Yamba Museum.

WHEN people tell Pat Jenkins they can't live without her work, she knows it's in the right hands.

With the opening of her exhibition at the Old Kirk in Yamba, people had come from all over to see Pat's work in the flesh and to relive memories of pieces they'd bought long ago.

The collection of her pieces she couldn't let go of, affectionately named Now and Then, showcases Pat's favourite paintings from the past and a few new paintings.

"I had to do extra paintings to make sure I filled the space up, so for the past three months I don't think I've had my nose off the ground, I haven't gone to anything,” she said.

Pat added that the Yamba Historical Society had been extremely helpful.

"It's just been wonderful, the president's husband did a great job of helping me hang the show,” she said.

Pat said she didn't want someone to buy a painting unless they couldn't live without it.

"I don't want people to just come in and buy paintings, that's not what it's about,” she said.

"A little while ago I had this fellow ring me and he was living a long way from here and said 'I bought a painting in 1993' and asked 'where is she?'.

"There was a couple in the gallery helping us hang and he was really taken by one, and then he bought it.”

It was then she remembered him.

"He said, 'I just wanted to let you know how many years of happiness it's brought us, we still both look at it and love it' - and it was just a little still life,” she said.

Now and Then is on at The Old Kirk until the end of March.