Artists tackle water tower challenge

Artists Kade Valja and Stuart Murphy in front of the mural they've painted on the Junction Hill water tower.

WHEN Grafton aerosol artist Kade Valja and his friend Stuart Murphy decided to take on the challenge of a mural on the side of Junction Hill water tower, there may have been a few nerves before they started.

It might have been because they only had two days to complete the 10m long mural. Or it might have been because they had to translate their painting style to paint rollers, something Kade had never done before.

Artists Kade Valja and Stuart Murphy at the mural they've painted on the Junction Hill water tower. Adam Hourigan

However now the sky scape is finished, Kade said he is pretty happy with how it all looks.

"That was something that I knew would be a bit difficult, but I trusted myself that I could do it," Kade said.

"I was a little nervous, but I had enough of an idea to pull it off. It worked out really well, I'm actually happy I did it because now I can paint clouds and I have a new skill.

"It's broadened the whole roller thing because where you can reach with a roller you can't with a ladder and your hand.

"The artwork was based on home, how everyone has a home, whether it's internal or external we've all got a home, that core linking point that unifies us."