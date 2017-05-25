Artists wanted to give gallery a spray

ARTISTS from across the Clarence Valley are invited to spray up a storm at the Grafton Regional Gallery. The gallery is seeking expressions of interest from artists or groups for the two graffiti wall mural projects being presented in 2017/18 in the gallery's carpark.

This project aims to provide opportunities for young artists to develop their practice and showcase their art to the community in a profession context. The project will give preference to applications by young artists or which support the involvement of local youth.

This will be the seventh time the mural art work has been presented. This ongoing project, which was launched in 2013, has been a point of interest for many visitors of the gallery.

Gallery director, Jude McBean, said that all artists and creative teams are invited to respond to this EOI by putting forward their innovative ideas for original work.

"We encourage submissions that will enhance and enliven the area, bringing a vibrant burst of life and colour to the car park,” she said, "and projects that involve partnerships between older and younger artists. We would especially enjoy applications from young Aboriginal artists”

The dates proposed for the project will coincide with the school holidays to support the involvement of younger artists. The artist is paid a fee while the materials and safety equipment supplied and the wall prepared prior to the commencement of the project. This project is made possible with the support of Creative NSW.

Submissions will close at 4pm June 9. Dates for the project are negotiable. An information pack and application form are available by contacting the gallery by phone or email.