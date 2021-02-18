ArtJam to open up new bridge area and artistic ideas

ArtJam - new event between the two Grafton Bridges to promote art, music and culture in the area.

A brand new event will combine the natural and built environments between Grafton’s old and new icons.

ArtJam will use the space between the two Grafton Bridges to celebrate what has become Grafton’s premier outdoor art gallery.

The brainchild of locally grown business Events Delivered, it’s a family-friendly opportunity do art at one of the walk-up workshops or join a guided tour of the street art and learn about the people behind the street art at the bridge.



“I was inspired by the proliferation of street art that adorns the bridge pylons and how it reminds me of culturally vibrant areas of major cities around the world,” event organiser Phil Nicholas said.

“The precinct has become a draw card for visitors to the area and I know of artists who have travelled from Brisbane and Melbourne specifically to paint murals under Grafton’s bridges.

“Above all ArtJam is an excuse to enjoy the riverside precinct with good food and a cold drink. Bring the kids, take in the view and soak up the vibes dished out by our chill-out DJs.”

Mr Nicholas has been especially keen to work with local suppliers to help keep the money in town.

“People are going to love the Coopers caravan, and Clarence Catering will be selling their delicious house made pies and sausage rolls,” he added.

One of the many artworks on the bottom of the Grafton Bridge that will be celebrated by community event ArtJam

Unlike an art market, ArtJam is about doing art and the event has been designed so that anyone, no matter their level of interest or skill, can participate. Workshops include lantern-making with Ikara Celebratory Events (lanterns lit at 8pm), pinch pots with Cass Palmer, paint pen designs with Jimmy Wags, colour smash acrylic painting with Susan Baker, analog collage with Kerrie Bowles of Cowper Gallery, tape stencil art with Stu Murphy and palm pot making with Pamela Denise.

Other collaborators include Kade Valja, who will be running the guided tours, plus event partner Headspace Grafton hosting a creative hub. The music bill consists of Tatiana Fenton performing a live set, alongside DJ sets from Edward Lovebot and Phillage Sounds.

While the event is free to attend, a patronage system is in place to support the event financially.

“Rather than put a fence around these events, I want everyone to be able to experience the vibe. That’s why I’m asking people who enjoy this type of event and who are able to, to buy a ticket,” Mr Nicholas explained.

“If enough patrons support ArtJam, I’ll be able to repeat these free events for the community.”

ArtJam runs from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday February 27 at McClymont Place, Grafton.