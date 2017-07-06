Arts festival packed with entertainment

BURSTING WITH TALENT: Robyn Tychsen and Julie Mckenzie look over some of the artwork coming in as they set up the fine art display for the Clarence River Arts Festival this weekend.

CLARENCE River Arts Festival co-ordinator Alison Merrin says a visit to the festival this weekend could last a whole day.

And with more than 600 exhibits being brought into the Maclean Showground across nine sections, you may need to take two.

The festival opened with its prizegiving Thursday night, with the display open to the public from Friday to Sunday in the rooms of the Maclean Showground.

"This is our second year back at the showground and the entries in all sections seem to be up,” Alison said.

The junior art presentation will be held on Saturday at 10.30am and will be surrounded by busking, workshops and other activities.

"You can come in the morning and spend all day and you will be entertained,” Alison said.

"The Maclean Scouts are going to be running a children's activity club from 10am-2pm and the Maclean Pipe Band will play on Saturday.

"Clarence Caterers will run a food cart with coffee and we've also got wood-fired pizza for lunch.”

Exhibits include fine art, photography, wearable art and quilting, to name a few, and Alison said fine art judge Cher Breeze would have trouble picker a winner.

"Cher will judge the $2000 overall prizewinner and we've included art quilt and photography sections into the overall judging, so it's not just the fine art,” she said.

This is the second year the competitive exhibition has run under the festival branding, with the exhibition run by Lower Clarence Arts and Craft Association volunteers for an impressive 52 years.

The exhibition will open Friday and Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 9am to 2.30pm.