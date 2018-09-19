Menu
Sites where Asbestos is being found at Minnie Water.
Barbara Knox
Asbestos discovered at Valley beach

Caitlan Charles
by
20th Jul 2018 5:23 PM

CLARENCE Valley Council have confirmed they found asbestos on the waterfront at Minnie Water.

They have discovered it in three locations near the northern end of the village.

A spokesperson for council said they have engaged independent consultants to prepare a report on the area, which suggests a number of treatment options.

They confirmed staff had been on site picking up pieces of asbestos and they had sectioned off areas of concern.

At the northern end of the village they have sectioned off three areas, the middle one has the highest levels of asbestos.

People are asked to steer clear of contaminated areas.

