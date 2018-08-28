Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty of Australia returns the ball during her ladies singles first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Day One of the 2018 US Open. Picture: Getty Images
Ash Barty of Australia returns the ball during her ladies singles first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Day One of the 2018 US Open. Picture: Getty Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Barty steams into US Open second round

28th Aug 2018 8:07 AM

ASHLEIGH Barty has made a confident start to her US Open campaign with a storming first-round win over Tunisian qualifier and former junior doubles partner Ons Jabeur.

Australia's 18th seed spent just 65 minutes on court in stifling hot conditions, seeing off Jabeur 6-1 6-3 to book a second-round date on Wednesday with veteran Czech Lucie Safarova or Croatian Petra Martic.

Still recovering from a lingering virus that forced her withdrawal from last week's lead-up event in New Haven, Barty said it was vital to set the tone early.

"Obviously it's pretty brutal conditions out there - nice and warm and humid and pretty energy-sapping really, a bit like Brisbane to me," the Queenslander said. "It was nice to get off to a good start and kind of consolidate in the middle of the second set there.

"I've known Ons since we were very young and knew what she's capable of. She's a very exciting player, has a lot of shots and has the ability to take the game away from you.

"So it was important that I made her play a lot of balls today and really work for every point." Victory for Barty over Safarova or Martic could set up a third-round showdown with dual grand slam champion and former world No.1 Garbine Muguruza.

 

 

Get 3 months free Sport HD + Entertainment on a 12 month plan and watch the ATP World Tour on FOX SPORTS. T&Cs apply. SIGN UP NOW >

Related Items

Show More
ashleigh barty new york us open

Top Stories

    Perfect storm created tragedies on Valley roads

    premium_icon Perfect storm created tragedies on Valley roads

    News No matter how much you slow it down, you can't stop human error like falling asleep

    TEAM OF THE YEAR: Group 2's best players of 2018

    premium_icon TEAM OF THE YEAR: Group 2's best players of 2018

    Rugby League Find out who gets a guernsey in the Group 2 Team of the Year.

    Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    premium_icon Hogan opts out of 'revolving door' PMs

    Opinion But will he be respected or punished for his stand?

    Local Partners