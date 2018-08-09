Barty looking good with US Open looming large

Ashleigh Barty has charged into the third round in Canada.

Ashleigh Barty has charged into the third round in Canada.

ASHLEIGH Barty has moved into the third round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal with victory over Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

World No.16 Barty, who is seeded 15, prevailed 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 over Van Uytvanck, who beat defending Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon last month.

Ranked 42 in the world, Van Uytvanck spurned two set points in the opening set, before Barty closed out a tense tiebreak.

Boosted by that, the Queenslander broke the Belgian three times in the second set to close out the win in just over an hour and 20 minutes.

She will now face unseeded French former world No.11 Alize Cornet who stunned Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-1.

The win was Cornet's 17th over a top-10 opponent and sets her up for a second meeting with Barty, who she beat in the opening round of the 2014 French Open.