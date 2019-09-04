Ashleigh's Australian selection decisive in picking up award

SUCCESS: Ashleigh Ensbey is the August Junior Sports Person of the Month.

SUCCESS: Ashleigh Ensbey is the August Junior Sports Person of the Month. Kelly Ensbey

HOCKEY: A strong performance with the title-winning NSW under-16 girls' team has won Grafton hockey player Ashleigh Ensbey a spot in the Australian team and The Daily Examiner Junior Sportsperson of the Month Award.

Ensbey, a central defender, put in a stellar display for NSW, including a towering effort in the final between the Blues and Queensland, which NSW won 2-1.

"It was a really tight competition between NSW, Queensland and Victoria at the nationals,” Ensbey said.

"I felt I played pretty strong. Having a strong defence in these big games is a key part in being successful.”

Selectors have named Ensbey in an Australian team preparing for a possible tournament in South Africa next year.

"We don't know if it's going ahead yet, but if it does Australia will play Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.”

Success has followed Ensbey home where she won a grand final playing for Sailors this season.

Ensbey had to beat out some worthy contenders for the August nomination, including fellow up and coming hockey players Tyler Gaddes and Reece Cropper, who were also selected for Australia from a NSW team that finished third in the national titles.

She also faced strong competition from AFL stars Mackenzie Bagnall, who was best on ground and league best and fairest for the Grafton Tigers youth girls' premiership-winning side, and Mikey Luxton, who did the same for the Grafton Tigers under-15 boys.

Other contenders were: Sammy Hayman (Yamba), a junior tennis star who aced her way to win 14 girls' champion of champions at a tennis tournament in Grafton earlier this month, and Grafton's Tyler Hogden, 16, who travelled to Thailand to compete in the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships earlier this year.