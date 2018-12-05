Ashley Albert's dancing double act

The Intermediate/Senior Musical Theatre strut their stuff with their Priscilla act.

The Intermediate/Senior Musical Theatre strut their stuff with their Priscilla act. Adam Hourigan Photography

WITH more than 300 students hitting the stage at South Grafton High School, Ashley Albert Performing Arts put on two concerts to a combined crowd of more than 800 over the weekend.

With the junior concert putting on the theme of "Fun, fierce and free” and the senior students putting on a show with "Impact”, they showed off the variety of styles, from ballet and contemporary, jazz, acrobatics and even musical numbers.

The shows focussed on showing off the work they had learned through the year, and allowing the students to express themselves on stage.

Take a look at some of the photos here: