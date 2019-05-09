Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Victory youngster Jack Palazzolo in action against Daegu on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images
Victory youngster Jack Palazzolo in action against Daegu on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Victory thumped in final ACL clash

9th May 2019 6:00 AM

Melbourne Victory have suffered a 4-0 defeat to South Koreas's Daegu FC to confirm their Asian Champions League fate.

Victory, which sent a second-string side to South Korea as they focus on Sunday's A-League semi-final, were on track to be honourable losers until a late flurry from the home side.

Edgar, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Dae-won and Jung Seon-ho scored the goals to give the South Korean side a comfortable win on Wednesdayand condemn Victory to a last- placed finish in their group.

Given Victory's young squad in action, it was no surprise.

Muscat handed Ben Carrigan, 20, a debut, and 19-year-old striker Jack Palazzolo plus 18-year-old midfielder Rahmat Akbaritheir first ACL starts. Birkan Kirdar, 17, already Victory's youngest ever player when he turned out in the competition lastyear, and 18-year-old Aaron Anderson, were also used off the bench.

More Stories

asian champions league daegu fc melbourne victory
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Siobhan's honour to take Maclean Showgirl title

    premium_icon Siobhan's honour to take Maclean Showgirl title

    News 'I feel like I owe a lot to this show society, they've given me so much support for everything I've been through over the years, and I'm forever grateful'

    • 9th May 2019 9:00 AM
    Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

    premium_icon Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

    Crime The evidence presented to court showed a dark side to the accused

    Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

    Stars of Clarence to make dancing debut

    Entertainment 8 stars matched with 8 dancers, raising funds for Cancer Council

    Kevin Hogan is 'embarrassed by his own government': Labor

    premium_icon Kevin Hogan is 'embarrassed by his own government': Labor

    Politics Shots were fired when Shadow Treasurer visited Lismore and Casino