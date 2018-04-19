Victory warm up for A-League finals in style

MELBOURNE Victory provided a positive glimpse into the future while some fringe players planted some intriguing selection seeds in Kevin Muscat's mind ahead of the finals.

A 2-1 win over an understrength but nonetheless star-studded Shanghai SIPG meant Victory finished a disappointing Asian Champions League on a high and gave them a shot in the arm for Sunday's elimination final against Adelaide United.

Mid-season signing Terry Antonis and teenage winger Christian Theoharous starred while midfielder Birkan Kirdar became Victory's youngest debutant, at 16 years and 70 days.

Muscat left Kosta Barbarouses, Carl Valeri and Lawrence Thomas on the bench while Leroy George, Besart Berisha and James Troisi were left off the teamsheet.

The fringe players took their rare collective chance with both hands, as Theoharous made a compelling case for significant finals role with a dangerous display off the left, appearing to enjoy having the shackles off in a display replete with flicks and tricks, delighting the small but boisterous AAMI Park.

Jai Ingham scored the winner for Victory midway through the second half.

Victory's defence, led by stand-in skipper Rhys Williams and James Donachie, had their hands full with the Brazilian duo of Hulk and Elkeson but the win will fill them with confidence heading into Sunday's AAMI Park sudden death showdown.

Making just his third start for Victory, Theoharous was their chief offensive weapon and caused panic in the SIPG defence, with desperate Yu Hao earning a booking.

Midfielder Josh Hope continues to improve, putting in an industrious display and he was forced to work harder than usual with Victory loading the attack by adopting a 4-4-2.

It was also a breakthrough match for Pierce Waring, who played less than 10 minutes prior to Wednesday night.

Rhys Williams keeps the Shanghai SIPG attack at bay.

Kenny Athiu, who continues to improve, whipped in a clever left-foot cross to strike partner Waring, who scored via a generous deflection.

SIPG struck moments before half-time with the roaming striker Elkeson releasing winger Lyu Wenjun who crossed for Lin Chuangyi to finish.

Antonis pulled the strings in midfield and he spotted Jai Ingham lurking on the back post, curling in a delightful ball which Ingham headed the winner into the top corner.

Hulk holds off the Victory defence.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo said playing in China should not preclude Hulk from playing in the World Cup and his entertaining, threatening and bustling 45-minute cameo suggested it's not beyond the realms.

The sight of Hulk - a fascinating combination of strength, skill and guile - brought the fans into the game, and only Athiu could compare to Hulk's muscular frame, with Victory needing to triple team him at times.

Capped 47 times for Brazil, Hulk was causing havoc with his piercing runs, as he makes a late play for Russia.

