Asian markets introduced to the coast's tourism appeal

A DELEGATION of Asian travel agents will tour the Coffs Coast this week on a famil that the State Government hopes will generate a new wave of regional NSW tourism.

Destination NSW will host 60 Asian specialist agents from key eastern markets including China, Japan, Korea and Mayalsia as part of Tourism Australia's biennial travel trade event, Corroboree Asia.

The event aims to educate and train frontline travel sellers across Asia on the many tourism products Australia has to offer, including the vast array of 'NSW-only' experiences.

"This is the largest number of Aussie Specialist agents NSW has ever hosted as part of the Corroboree Asia familiarisation program and I'm delighted they'll be experiencing the beautiful Coffs Coast first-hand," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"From our iconic attractions to our great restaurants and stunning beaches, the familiarisation will provide international travel sellers with the chance to discover what's on offer so they can promote and sell our wonderful region to their clients back home."

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the government is determined to keep NSW as Australia's number one tourism and events destination.

"The NSW tourism industry is a serious industry worth serious money and this special promotional program allows us to continue to grow the State's visitor economy, particularly in our regional areas," Mr Marshall said.

"We look forward to welcoming more visitors to Coffs Harbour a result of this visit which has been organised by the NSW Government in collaboration with Tourism Australia."

Corroboree Asia being held on the Gold Coast from August 27-30 combines training workshops and familiarisation visits exclusively for qualified Aussie Specialist agents from Asia.