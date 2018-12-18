Directors banned after $60m collapse

THE corporate watchdog has banned three Queensland businesspeople who oversaw an ATM investment operation that collapsed owing millions of dollars and allegedly involved phantom machines.

The directors, who have since shifted to real estate in Redland, east of Brisbane, have also been charged with fraud in Queensland courts.

The three directors of OneCash, a Capalaba-based firm that pitched itself as running a fleet of ATMs found "anywhere from a nightclub to a convenience store", are denying the fraud charges, according to their lawyers Jeffrey Lucas and Zeke Bentley of Irish Bentley.

The three - Damian Dodds, 29, Marie Dodds, 26, and Stephen Anderson, 30 - also "maintain their innocence" in the face of serious allegations levelled by liquidators, the lawyers said.

Investors were offered an investment package that involved a "minimum 20 per cent return on investment over a fixed time frame, paid monthly", according to archives of OneCash's website. It is understood to have attracted more than 500 investors.

But the company and associated entities went bust in 2015. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said, including loss of projected earnings, amounts owed to creditors would have exceeded $60 million.

Liquidators reports have also flagged creditors were claiming more than $30 million.

The directors' lawyers said their clients were concerned about "grossly inflated figures" involving creditors, and said it was a family operation and "many start-up businesses have collapsed over the past five years".

The trio were banned after ASIC concluded their companies had not complied with record-keeping obligations, failed to ensure taxes were paid and did not discharge duties as directors. The two men cannot manage corporations until May 2021, while Ms Dodds is excluded until May 2020.

The ASIC bans followed information being supplied by liquidators Jarrod Villani and Scott Langdon of KordaMentha.

Publicly available creditor minutes, filed by KordaMentha with ASIC, detail a litany of alleged transgressions involving OneCash.

This included that the business might have been insolvent by as early as May 2012 - three years before the official failure.

The business's records also indicated there were almost 2600 investments in ATMs but KordaMentha could only find 683 machines. The liquidators found "instances where serial numbers had been duplicated and provided to multiple investors" - this happened on 461 times using 213 individual serial numbers, the minutes state.

The minutes also described that the "directors admitted to a member of the liquidators staff" that certain ATM serial numbers were "serial numbers made-up by the directors to give the appearance of physically existing and duly purchased ATMs".

The liquidators also questioned funding provided by the business to All Breads Australia, a bakery that at times had shared directorships with OneCash, the minutes also said.

The three are now profiled as working at real estate agent Raine & Horne Birkdale. Corporate searches state Mr Anderson had been a director at that agency until resigning last month, while both he and Mr Dodds have indirect investments in that agency.

The fraud charges are next slated to be heard at a mention in January next year at Cleveland Magistrates Court.