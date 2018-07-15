Menu
Roads and Maritime Services Pacific Highway general manager Bob Higgins addresses a group of around 50 Iluka and Woombah residents at a public meeting on the proposed location of an asphalt plant for the Pacific Highway upgrade.
News

Asphalt plant fight goes on

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Jul 2018 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMOTIONS ran high during a public meeting in Woombah on Saturday afternoon when more than 50 residents met with Roads and Maritime Services staff and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis over a asphalt plant to be built near the village as part of the ongoing Pacific Highway upgrade.

Residents vented their frustration over what they felt was a lack of consultation over the temporary batching plant, planned for the eastern side of the existing highway, about 700m north of the former Iluka Rd turnoff.

"Our concerns are with the health of the residents and the environment, and there's the tourism side of things too which is an issue with the increase in traffic that's expected if the batching plant goes ahead at their preferred site,” Woombah Residents Association spokesman Kieran Thomas said.

FIRED UP: Woombah Residents Association spokesperson Kieran Thomas speaks during the public meeting on the proposed asphalt plant location.
"If we've got an intersection that is our lifeline, being shared with these trucks at an increased rate, then that's a concern,” Mr Thomas said.

"We're being heard but the questions we have haven't been answered. In terms of direct answers, they were not given.”

Pacific Highway general manager Bob Higgins conceded consultation on the plant could have been better, and said the meeting was a good opportunity to hear concerns.

"Obviously they're quite passionate about their local community and we can all understand that but the other issue we face is that we've got to build this highway,” Mr Higgins said.

"It's a very constrained site because we've tried to limit the amount of land we take; we don't want to clear more than what we've got because it's a sensitive environment so we're looking at how we can use cleared land one way or another.

Around 50 residents of Woombah and Iluka gathered to vent their frustration over the potential location of an asphalt plant in Woombah as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.
"We're building a highway interchange and we've got to have these facilities close to the site so we can go about the building process economically.

"There's no perfect decision in these things, so it's good we've had further input and we will take it with our technical studies and come up with an outcome.”

Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said there had been a breakdown in the consultation process.

"Community opinion in relation to such decisions must carry equal weight along with economic and environmental considerations,” he said.

"The RMS needs to give due consideration to the community objections to this site and look to alternate sites for the plant.”

