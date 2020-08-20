Asphalt work taking place on Iluka interchange

ASPHALTING work will be taking place from today on the new Iluka interchange, with changed traffic conditions and local detours in place on the Pacific Highway.

On Thursday August 20, the northbound on ramp of the interchange will be closed between 6am and 6pm with a temporary 3km detour in place. Motorists travelling north from Iluka Rd will access the Pacific Highway via the old Mororo bridge and Wuyman Way.

On Saturday August 22, the southbound off ramp of the interchange will be closed between 6am and 6pm with a temporary 5km detour in place. Motorists travelling south on the Pacific Highway will access Iluka Road via Carrolls Lane, the Chatsworth Road north overpass and Wuyman Way.

On Tuesday August 25, the southbound on ramp of the interchange will be closed between 6am and 6pm with a temporary 3km detour will be in place. Motorists travelling south from Iluka Rd will access the Pacific Highway via the old Mororo bridge, Wuyman Way, Chatsworth Rd north overpass bridge and Carrolls Lane.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Reduced speed limits will be in place during this work.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.