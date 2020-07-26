Asphalt work to cause changes on highway

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack in front of a concrete paver laying the first section at the Wells Crossing to Glenugie section of Pacific Highway upgrade.

ASPHALTING work will cause disruptions on the Pacific Highway and associated roads this week.

There will be four nights and up to six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Mororo from Monday to carry out asphalting and drainage work. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times while work is carried out.

From Monday, there will be up to three days of work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Harwood to carry out drainage maintenance and survey work. Motorists can expect lane closures and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Maclean to carry out asphalting and landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times 6am 6pm.

On local roads, road maintenance work will be carried out on Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie for about four weeks, from Monday. Temporary traffic lights and a reduced speed limit will be in place while the work is carried out.

An aerial view of the Pacific Highway upgrade being constructed from Wells Crossing to Glenugie

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work at the Iluka interchange, Iluka Road, Banana Road at Mororo, Fischers Lane at Chatsworth and the Old Pacific Highway at Harwood to carry out earthwork and asphalting as well as install guardrails and allow access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Jubilee Street at Townsend and Cameron Street at Maclean for up to five days from Monday to allow access to site and to carry out earthwork and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

The 36km Glenugie to Tyndale section of the new Pacific Highway opened on Tuesday, 19th May, 2020. The southbound exit of the Glenugie interchange does not include heavy vehicle access. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

From Thursday, there will be two nights of work on the old Pacific Highway at Harwood to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and full stops between 6pm and 6am.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.