The new Maclean Interchange has opened to traffic.
News

Asphalt work to take place on new Maclean interchange

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
19th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
MOTORISTS are advised changed traffic conditions and local detours will be in place at the Maclean interchange on the Pacific Highway from next week while asphalting work is carried out.

The northbound on ramp at Maclean interchange will be closed and a temporary detour will be in place on Monday September 21 between 6am and 6pm, weather permitting.

Northbound heavy vehicles will travel south on Big River Way and access the highway via the Tyndale north on ramp while light vehicles will detour via Maclean and Ulgundahi View and access the highway at the northbound on ramp at Harwood.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions and local detours at the Maclean interchange on the Pacific Highway next week while asphalting work is carried out.
The northbound off ramp at Maclean interchange will be closed and a temporary detour will be in place on Tuesday September 22 between 6am and 6pm, weather permitting.

Motorists travelling north on the Pacific Highway will access Maclean via the Tyndale north off ramp and detour north via Big River Way.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Reduced speed limits will be in place during this work.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

coastal views maclean interchange pacific highway upgrade pacific highway upgrade ballina to woolgoolga transport for nsw
Grafton Daily Examiner

