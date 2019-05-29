Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROPER PREPARATION: Aspiring rugby union players stretch it out at the Dream Big Time rugby day at Yamba Oval.
PROPER PREPARATION: Aspiring rugby union players stretch it out at the Dream Big Time rugby day at Yamba Oval. Adam Hourigan
Rugby Union

Aspiring rugby players dream big

Jarrard Potter
by
29th May 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: Rugby Australia came to Yamba on the search for local Indigenous talent, as well as teach some fundamental skills to the next generation, as part of the Dream Big Time program making its way through regional NSW and Queensland.

Program manager Jarred Hodges said he was excited to be part of the tour.

"We've got a really experienced staff that has many years of international experience and we want to share our experience and our knowledge to hopefully inspire the next generation,” he said.

"We know there's an abundance of talent through the area.

The program is about providing the community with more choice and then from there people with choice will follow the path they want to follow.

"Many communities haven't always had that choice around codes and sports but we definitely, through Rugby Australia, want to make that a real target.”

Following the nationwide search, the top 130 players will be invited to attend a four-day camp in Sydney in August where their skills will be put to the test.

Two squads of 20 will then be chosen to represent two First Nations Sevens sides who will compete in five domestic and two international tournaments.

The next goal for the Dream Big Time will be selection for the Australian Sevens teams to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

dream big time tour rugby union the deadly examiner
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    School project to memorialise Aboriginal killings

    premium_icon School project to memorialise Aboriginal killings

    News Four Grafton High students are calling for a memorial to the Aboriginal lives lost at Coutts Crossing

    Once a place of exclusion has become inclusive

    premium_icon Once a place of exclusion has become inclusive

    News The site of a Yarning Circle in Maclean has been reclaimed

    Indigenous art prize a real family affair

    premium_icon Indigenous art prize a real family affair

    Art & Theatre Iluka mum's drawing of daughter takes top spot

    ALS relocation costs more than valuable service

    premium_icon ALS relocation costs more than valuable service

    News Office to lose decades of corporate knowledge lost in Coffs move