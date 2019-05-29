Aspiring rugby players dream big

PROPER PREPARATION: Aspiring rugby union players stretch it out at the Dream Big Time rugby day at Yamba Oval.

PROPER PREPARATION: Aspiring rugby union players stretch it out at the Dream Big Time rugby day at Yamba Oval. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY UNION: Rugby Australia came to Yamba on the search for local Indigenous talent, as well as teach some fundamental skills to the next generation, as part of the Dream Big Time program making its way through regional NSW and Queensland.

Program manager Jarred Hodges said he was excited to be part of the tour.

"We've got a really experienced staff that has many years of international experience and we want to share our experience and our knowledge to hopefully inspire the next generation,” he said.

"We know there's an abundance of talent through the area.

The program is about providing the community with more choice and then from there people with choice will follow the path they want to follow.

"Many communities haven't always had that choice around codes and sports but we definitely, through Rugby Australia, want to make that a real target.”

Following the nationwide search, the top 130 players will be invited to attend a four-day camp in Sydney in August where their skills will be put to the test.

Two squads of 20 will then be chosen to represent two First Nations Sevens sides who will compete in five domestic and two international tournaments.

The next goal for the Dream Big Time will be selection for the Australian Sevens teams to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Photos View Photo Gallery