Prison officers have walked off the job after claims of repeated staff assaults and ‘inaction’ from Queensland Corrective Services.
Assault claims: Prison lockdown as staff walk off job

by Thomas Chamberlin
2nd Oct 2020 11:35 AM
Prison officers have walked off the job at Brisbane Correctional Centre after claims of repeated staff assaults and "inaction" from Queensland Corrective Services.

The jail has been locked down with prisoners placed in their rooms as it continues to operate with skeleton staff.

Staff have walked out of Brisbane Correctional Centre this morning
"There is no deterrent for prisoners who assault staff," a prison officer said.

"Refusal by the department to place prisoners on max security orders

"Members believe that the department have accepted the fact that being assaulted at work is part of the job,"

"But nobody deserves that".

Queensland Corrective Services have been contacted for comment.

