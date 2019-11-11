Assistance available for bushfire affected communities

Properties on Myrtle Creek Rd, Bora Ridge saw intense fire activity due to high heat and wind activity.

Properties on Myrtle Creek Rd, Bora Ridge saw intense fire activity due to high heat and wind activity. Marc Stapelberg

Immediate financial support has been made available to those hit by the northern New South Wales bushfires with assistance provided through the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment and the Disaster Recovery Allowance.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the Disaster Recovery Payment would immediately put cash into the pockets of those in need.

"This provides $1000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children," Mr Littleproud said.

"The payment is available to people whose homes has been severely damaged or destroyed, who have been seriously injured or who have lost a family member in the fires.

"This is cash in the hand to give families dignity and help them recover from the fires.

"We've also activated the Disaster Recovery Allowance providing eligible applicants up to 13 weeks income support.

"The DRA is for people who have lost their income as a direct result of the fires."

In NSW, the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment is now available in 10 Local Government Areas and the Disaster Recovery Allowance is available in 14 LGAs. The Clarence Valley LGA is eligible for claims for both programs until May 8, 2020.

For more information or to make a claim visit www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or call 180 22 66.

More information on disaster assistance can be found at www.disasterassist.gov.au.

In conjunction with the Australian Government payments, Commonwealth Bank is providing its emergency assistance package for customers and businesses in the mid-coast and Northern New South Wales and Queensland regions and surrounding areas affected by bushfires.

Special arrangements are in place to provide support to our Commonwealth Bank and CommInsure customers should they need it, and our staff are ready to assist them with any financial concerns or inquiries. Further information is available at www.commbank.com.au/emergencyassistance.