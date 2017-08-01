21°
Association applauded for top Masters tournament

Matthew Elkerton
| 1st Aug 2017 8:00 AM
THANKS FANS: Grafton Over 50s applaud their supporters after being marched on to Legends Field by the GDSC Pipe Band during the Women's Masters Hockey Half State Championships at Grafton. BELOW: The flying fishies of the Grafton Over 45s were on full show at the weekend as they claimed a State championship.
THANKS FANS: Grafton Over 50s applaud their supporters after being marched on to Legends Field by the GDSC Pipe Band during the Women's Masters Hockey Half State Championships at Grafton. BELOW: The flying fishies of the Grafton Over 45s were on full show at the weekend as they claimed a State championship.

HOCKEY: Grafton Hockey Association, take a bow.

After three days and almost 150 matches across 10 divisions, the NSW Women's Masters Half State titles have come to a close and it was a resounding success.

More than 800 players and officials from associations across the northern half of the state provided plenty of entertainment across the weekend.

The tough logistics were no match for dedicated volunteers at the GHA.

Deslee Woods of the Grafton Over 45s sporting her fish head during the Women's Masters Hockey Half State Championships at Grafton.
Deslee Woods of the Grafton Over 45s sporting her fish head during the Women's Masters Hockey Half State Championships at Grafton.

For association president Peter Fysh it was a proud moment at the end of the tournament as he basked in the success of Grafton's undefeated Over 40s side and the Over 45s "fishies” who clinched State titles.

"It was a very well-run carnival and it is hats off to all the people behind the scenes who made it happen,” Fysh said.

"It was a massive effort from Hockey NSW and Shelly Pole and her team.

"When you have over 50 teams all vying for field time it is not easy but they did a fantastic job scheduling it.

"Also a big thank you has to go to Clarence Valley Council for giving us the chance to host the titles.”

With seven grass fields used on top of Grafton Hockey Association's two turf pitches the first-class facilities at the complex were definitely on show.

Fysh said the action on the fields was also first class with the six Grafton sides taking it to their rivals.

"It was my first time seeing a women's masters tournament and I was very impressed,” he said.

"There were a few minor injuries and a lot of sore heads over the weekend.

"It was really good to be a part of, it was an absolute buzz.

"We had three teams in the finals come 2pm and the feeling across the fields was just electric.”

Grafton could be in line to host back-to-back NSW Women's Masters Half State Championships in 2018 after no association nominated to host the titles next year.

Fysh said he had put forward a verbal request to host the tournament.

