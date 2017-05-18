Grafton ready for influx of hockey veterans

HOCKEY: Volunteers are the backbone for all sport organisations, but for the Grafton Hockey Association they have been crucial as the hockey complex prepares to host one of the biggest sporting events of the year this weekend.

The association is preparing to host almost 350 players, coaches and officials for the Hockey NSW Over 50s State Championships and according to sports administrator Joel Ward it has been the support of a strong hockey community that has helped all the pieces come together in time.

"Simply put, this wouldn't happen without volunteers," he said. "Community sport does not happen without the community."

The GHA have utilised social media in their efforts to drum up support for the weekend which has had plenty of association members and players put their hand up to help out before the event and across the weekend.

"Many people have put their hands up to get involved, it has been great," he said. "It is good to see the community understand how important this event is to the association and the Clarence Valley as a whole.

"It is not every year that you get to host state titles."

The championships kick off on Friday morning and conclude Sunday afternoon.