Aston Martin creates world’s craziest hot hatch

THIS ugly duckling has turned into a swan.

Aston Martin has built a hot hatch worthy of James Bond by shoehorning an enormous V8 under the bonnet of its smallest model, the Cygnet - the micro car that the British sports car maker added to its fleet solely to comply with Europe's harsh emissions laws.

The introduction of the pint-sized fuel sipper - which is a rebadged Toyota IQ - reduced the group's overall footprint allowing it to keep sending out big thirsty V12-powered machines.

However, now the company has done a complete U-turn for a bespoke customer, adding a fuel guzzling V8 in place of the standard tiny four-cylinder and creating a bonkers hot hatch that is anything but environmentally friendly.

Tight squeeze: Aston Martin Cygnet is fitted with a V8 engine.

The naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V8 (320kW/490Nm) - borrowed from the previous generation Vantage S - provides an intense power boost compared to the 1.3-litre (72kW/123Nm). Aston Martin has not revealed fuel use figures but the V8 claims 12.9L/100km in the Vantage S.

Numerous upgrades (no surprise) were need to accommodate the engine and its brutal outputs.

The custom Aston Martin Cygnet could be the world’s fastest hot hatch.

Aston Martin's custom arm - Q by Aston Martin - fulfilled the customer's request, bracing the car's chassis and body to prevent warping, adding a seven-speed transmission capable of harnessing the V8's urge and fitting a limited-slip differential to get the power down.

Upgraded electricals, exhaust, cooling and brakes also keep the mini-monster in check.

At 1375kg - almost 50 per cent more than the donor car - the Cygnet just had to have beefier suspension and dampers.

Track ready: Aston Martin added performance parts inside and out.

The Cygnet can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds (down from 11.8 seconds in four-cylinder form). The donor car's top speed, a claimed 170km/h, gets blown into the weeds by the hot-hatch version's 273km/h.

The Cygnet's racing credentials have been pumped up with the addition of Recaro racing seats with four-point harnesses, removable steering wheel and a motorsport fire extinguisher.

Sporting Aston Martin's classic green and yellow livery, the custom Cygnet is on show at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

A similar Frankenstein vehicle was built by an American company that fitted a Toyota 86 with a V8 from a Ferrari 458.