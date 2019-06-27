Menu
Australian experts have shared their take on the looming problems facing our economy. Picture: Supplied
Business

ASX expected to open lower

by Michael Mehr
27th Jun 2019 9:30 AM

The Australian share market is expected to open lower after a mixed result on Wall Street overnight.

The SPI200 futures contract was down 15 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 6,554.0 at 0800 AEST, suggesting an early dip for the benchmark S&P;/ASX200 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.04 per cent, the S&P; 500 was down 0.12 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.32 per cent.

The Aussie dollar is buying 69.88 US cents from 69.75 US cents on Wednesday.

asx economy markets stock market

