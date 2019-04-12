At last a contest of political philosophy

THE election will give voters something they say they have been craving for most of this century - a clear contest of ideas between the two major parties.

The Liberal National Party Government will ask voters to elect a government focussed on a strong economy to pay for jobs, wages growth and services while the Labor Opposition has returned to an interventionist approach, using its control of the treasury benches to ensure a more even distribution of the spoils.

For the ALP this signals a change of direction from the politics of the past three decades where the LNP and Labor have sought to convince they have the credentials to be trusted to manage the economy.

The result has been an electoral pantomime with each side attacking the other with traditional slogans while their policies have become almost identical.

This was not lost on an increasingly cynical electorate which has watched on in dismay while their pay packets have shrunk, their jobs have become less secure and the political class has indulged itself in scandals and infighting.

The LNP has a hard task to convince the electorate they should be re-elected.

In 2013 they routed the ALP, promising stable, adult government after the turmoil of the Rudd/Gillard/Rudd years.

Instead they gave us a steady stream of broken promises, policy turmoil over issues like marriage equality, energy and climate change and most noticeably three different prime ministers. Does a promise that they will do better this time around carry much weight?