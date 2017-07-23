23°
At last 'Pop' Cotten gets his gravestone

Tim Howard
| 23rd Jul 2017 10:00 AM
HAPPY GATHERING: Dozens of the Cotten family from all over Australia returns to pay respects to the couple who started it all in Lawrence, William and Rebecca Cotten.
HAPPY GATHERING: Dozens of the Cotten family from all over Australia returns to pay respects to the couple who started it all in Lawrence, William and Rebecca Cotten. Tim Howard

IT'S taken 51 years, but one of the most important members of Lawrence's Cotten family has been given his resting place.

Roslyn Nelligan, one of the 337 known descendants of William Henry Cotton, has been researching her family's history for years to find "Pop's” grave.

Ms Nelligan said the records showed where his wife, Rebecca, was buried, but for some reason, the whereabouts of William, who died 27 years after his wife, in 1966, remained a mystery.

"We were never able to find out exactly where Pop is buried,” she said. "So we decided we'd put a gravestone on Rebecca's grave with his name on it too to remember him.”

Lawrence Historical Society member Roz Jones, who worked with Ms Nelligan on the project, said it was common that the location of grave sites was hard to nail down.

"Each religious denomination chose to bury their members in different areas of the cemetery,” Ms Jones said.

"There is even a map showing where the grave sites should be.

"But it used to be common practice to mark the grave with a simple wooden cross and when the fires swept through here, those markers were destroyed.”

Ms Nelligan said the family had responded well to the reunion with members turning up from all over Australia.

"One uncle told me he was going to see people today he hadn't seen in 40 years,” she said.

To reward the help she received from the historical society, Ms Nelligan donated a framed scrap booking of photos of the five Cotten brothers, all sons of William Henry, who fought in World War 2 as well as a copy of her book, The Descendants of William and Rebecca Cotten.

"One of the boys Donnie, is buried here,” Ms Nelligan said. "He's a sad story in the book. He was a Rat of Tobruk who survived the war.

"But when he came home he was shell shocked and had malaria. "The girl who promised to marry him had married another man, but she wanted to leave him for Don. But he wouldn't agree to it.

"Instead he turned to drinking and became the town drunk. A very sad story.”

But Ms Nelligan said for every story like Don's there were many more happy ones as descendants moved and prospered.

