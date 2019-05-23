Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Israel Folau
Israel Folau
News

At least one Folau will make the World Cup

23rd May 2019 3:47 PM

Maria Folau has won selection to compete at the Netball World Cup in a welcome dose of good news for the veteran Silver Ferns goal shoot.

Coach Noeline Taurua will call on Folau, defender Casey Kopua and midcourter Laura Langman to anchor New Zealand's campaign in Liverpool in July. The trio will all contest their fourth World Cup and are the Test centurions in a 12-strong squad that contains 781 Test caps.

Folau's selection comes in the wake of a difficult month for the Adelaide Thunderbirds star.

She has remained publicly silent throughout the controversy swirling around husband Israel Folau, the Waratahs and Wallabies star who has been stripped of his Rugby Australia contract following homophobic posts on social media. Maria Folau, 32, has strongly hinted the World Cup will be her last event for New Zealand.

Maria Tutaia & Israel Folau.
Maria Tutaia & Israel Folau.

She may yet continue playing in the Australian Super Netball league, where she is the only leading Kiwi player along with Sunshine Coast Lightning star Langman.

Assistant coach Debbie Fuller said there was never any question that Folau would make the squad due to her experience.

"Maria's the kind of shooter who, in the big games, wants to be there and wants to shoot," Fuller said.

"She's immersed (in Super Netball) and that in itself shows she wants to extend herself and extend her knowledge of the game." Former skipper Kopua has already confirmed her retirement will follow the tournament.

Taurua has made a number of notable recalls, including former captain Katrina Rore, who was dropped for the Quad Series in January.

Goal defence Rore has been one of the stars of a Central Pulse team who have qualified to host the final of the Kiwi domestic league.

The 32-year-old is a netball veteran.
The 32-year-old is a netball veteran.

More Stories

israel folau maria folau netball world cup

Top Stories

    Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    premium_icon Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    Breaking TWO men were returning from a fishing trip near Solitary Island when a marlin got into their boat, injuring both of them.

    Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    premium_icon Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    Crime She smelt strongly of alcohol and couldn't stand without assistance

    Magical treat takes cake at international show

    premium_icon Magical treat takes cake at international show

    Local Faces Sweet success for Woombah cake artist

    POWER POINT: News for the people

    POWER POINT: News for the people

    People and Places Janelle Brown discusses the history of Indigenous newspapers