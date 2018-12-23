Winx may get her own statue at Randwick

The ATC plans to build a statue of Winx at Rosehill as she nears the end of her career. Punters should get to see her a few more times in Sydney before she retires next autumn.

The statue is obviously well deserved and will be a great attraction for Rosehill to go with the Todman monument.

"It will be pretty good giving it a pat when walking past it in the morning," her trainer Chris Waller said.

Chris Waller said the reduction of prizemoney for feature races in Adelaide doesn't bode well for the long term future of the industry in South Australia.

Group 1 races The Goodwood and Robert Sangster Stakes will be reduced from $1m to $750,000 and $600,000 respectively.

"Those that want to encourage growth will quickly be rewarded and those that can't keep up will be quickly left behind so it's sad for the participants and the punters because people are proud of their area," he said.

"Brisbane and Perth hold their own and South Australia is the one that needs to step things up a bit. "If the money comes off those races then the smaller races won't be going up where everywhere else in Australia is."