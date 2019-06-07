Athletes descend on Yamba for 48hrs of torture

MIND AND BODY: Competitors hit the beach as part of the GeoQuest.

ADVENTURE RACING: Does trekking, paddling and cycling for 48 hours without sleep sound like how you want to spend a long weekend?

If it does, the Mountain Designs GeoQuest might be something to consider.

Australia's premiere adventure race is being held in and around Yamba over the coming long weekend and will bring 52 teams of four competitors making their way around the gruelling 220km course.

Grafton local Michelle Newstead is excited by the prospect of competing in Yamba and said it was as much about challenging herself mentally as physically.

"I like the physical challenge but the mental challenge is bigger,” she said.

"You can defeat yourself mentally well before your body is ready to give in.”

While Newstead is racing in the 24-hour race, she has just completed a four-day adventure race from Girraween to Tallebudgera which lasted 100 hours.

"It is a great discipline and I think people sometimes undersell themselves and think they can't do it,” she said.

"People need to back themselves a bit more and women especially, they have way more endurance and fortitude than blokes.”

Race director Chris Dixon is similarly encouraging of people giving it a go and said for him it was all about challenging yourself.

"At the end of the day it is really about people seeing how far they can push themselves,” he said. "With adventure racing you really have to think, you get to compete with other people and a real opportunity to push yourself in beautiful environments.”

The unmarked course is revealed to the competitors the evening before the race and it is up to them to navigate via 10-12 checkpoints using only a map and compass.

Teams have to work together to navigate over 200 km of diverse terrain. GeoQuest

Dixon did not want to reveal the course prematurely but said people in the Lower Clarence might see competitors south of Yamba or paddling on the Clarence.

"People certainly might see teams of four exhausted-looking people in yellow vests,” he said.

"Give them plenty of space but teams would love to get a beep of a horn or a wave and a bit of a cheer.”

He explained the "old school” methods added to the complexity of the event and meant teams worked together in more ways than one.

"At different stages of a race over that distance some people are stronger and some are struggling,” he said. "You might be pushing or pulling someone along and I have definitely seen a lot of people towing each other.”

He also said most competitors would not sleep, but some would take the opportunity at one of the few transition areas which might have a warm fire to sit by.

"The fastest teams won't sleep at all, and last year the winners finished in about 30 hours,” he said.

"The longest team took 52 hours to get over the line.

"They were a group of guys in their 50s and when we checked in with them they said they were going slow because they were chatting.”

The love of adventure racing was borne out of a simple desire to get back into fitness and Dixon explained it all began when he started running.

"I am about 40 years old and like most people you remember that when you were younger you used to be able to run alright,” he said.

"When I started again I did 5kms then signed up for 10km then a half marathon and met some guys that were doing some adventure racing.

"When a two hour triathlon is not quite enough, you think 'what would it be like to go for 24hours or 48 hours'? and I was interested in seeing how far I could go”

The GeoQuest is the premier race in the A1 series, which comprises five races across Australia.

Dixon encouraged people to think about entering in future races, starting off with the 24-hour race to get a taste of what to expect.

And while it was probably too late to enter the competition in Yamba, he jokingly left the door open for a special few.

"I did bring down a few extra sets of maps,” he said.

"So if anyone has three ironman triathlete mates, can read a map and is looking for something a bit different, you never know.”

Spectators can watch the teams set off on their kayaks at Whiting Beach tomorrow at 8am and can cheer them over the line from Sunday afternoon at The Blue Dolphin.