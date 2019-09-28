Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Bernard Salt delivers his vision for the...

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

News

News premium_icon Grafton Public primary Easter Hat Parade

Grafton Public School Infants Campus Easter Hat Parade.

News premium_icon Grafton Public School Infants Easter parade

News

News premium_icon South Grafton Public Easter Hat Parade

My First Year

My First Year premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Clarence kindy classes of 2019

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon GALLERY: 150 of the Clarence Valley's cutest cats

Offbeat

Offbeat premium_icon GALLERY: Swipe right for these adorable singles

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the...

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News premium_icon Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy...

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

News premium_icon First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

Tennis

Tennis premium_icon Murray returns with routine win

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon The best Daily Examiner photos of 2018

News

News premium_icon Clarence Valley's worst road incidents of 2018

NORTHERN STAR FORMALS 2018: Ballina Coast High

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

News premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

AFL

‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

28th Sep 2019 5:22 PM

Andrew Bogut is always entertaining and outspoken and he has proclaimed that Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly saved the AFL Grand Final pre-game show.

Kelly came on to stage to belt out Leaps and Bounds and had the MCG rocking.

"And Paul Kelly saves the AFLGF pre-game," tweeted Bogut.

 

He was joined by a host of others in praising Kelly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelly came out to sing some of his classics after young pop star Dean Lewis took to the stage and opted to try and get fans pumped for the Richmond v GWS showdown by singing... break up songs.

While his performance was well received it was his set list that copped a heap of flak on social media for being the wrong sort of performance.

Michael Schiavello led the chorus of those jumping on the Lewis performance accusing Lewis of "killing the atmosphere," at the MCG.

 

 

 

The pre-game was then rounded out by the always popular rendition of Up There Cazaly by Mike Brady, described as "football's anthem" by Peter Donegan.

 

But if people thought Lewis was bad they saved even more of their vitriol for Conrad Sewell's rendition of Advance Australia Fair.

Sewell delivered what was a fairly slow rendition of the anthem which featured some long notes, clearly too long for some.

 

Others simply went Sewell over his fashion sense as he performed without socks, which for some reason rankled a few commentators.

 

The entertainment came on the back of what was a nervous build up to the game for GWS fans with unbelievable scenes taking place at the ground as captain Phil Davis was nearly a late scratching.
Davis, who had come into the game under an injury cloud but declared himself fit on Saturday morning was then put through final paces in the rooms and even had to have a chat with coach Leon Cameron and team medical staff.

He struggled to reach top pace in a searching test, he went down to the rooms then re-emerged for the team warm-up.

Fox Footy commentator Mark Ricciuto posted on Twitter after the teams were named, saying he feared Davis could yet be a late withdrawal. But assistant coach Lenny Hayes said the Giants had no concerns. "He just had a fitness test. Looked to be moving well to me," Hayes told ABC Grandstand.

"I think it's full steam ahead and he'll play." The Giants had Lachie Keeffe on standby if Davis had to pull out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

afl grand final dean lewis mcg paul kelly