Attack filmed for social media

A SOUTH Grafton man involved in an altercation between two groups of high school students, which was filmed by the attackers to be uploaded to social media, has faced Grafton Local Court.

Kurt Fritz, 20, pleaded guilty to stalk or intimidation intending fear of physical harm and common assault.

According to police facts, on December 4 last year the victims were at Grafton skate park about 4pm when another group of young people arrived. The victims left the skate park and were followed by the group before an altercation occurred between the two parties.

