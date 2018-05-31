Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
News

Attack filmed for social media

Jarrard Potter
by
24th May 2018 7:21 AM

A SOUTH Grafton man involved in an altercation between two groups of high school students, which was filmed by the attackers to be uploaded to social media, has faced Grafton Local Court.

Kurt Fritz, 20, pleaded guilty to stalk or intimidation intending fear of physical harm and common assault.

According to police facts, on December 4 last year the victims were at Grafton skate park about 4pm when another group of young people arrived. The victims left the skate park and were followed by the group before an altercation occurred between the two parties.

For the full, subscriber only story click here.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Iconic Jacaranda falls over

    Iconic Jacaranda falls over

    Environment PURPLE Pole gets a push as heavy winds knock over iconic tree

    LOOK: Working Class Man's marathon Saraton show

    premium_icon LOOK: Working Class Man's marathon Saraton show

    News Barnes opens up to Grafton crowd on tour

    Petition raised to help sub contractors get their money

    premium_icon Petition raised to help sub contractors get their money

    Politics Online petition available to help sub-contractors get their money

    Drugs, drink driving dire on Lower Clarence

    Drugs, drink driving dire on Lower Clarence

    Crime 1 in 10 allegedly test positive to drug driving

    Local Partners