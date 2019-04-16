Attack of the mozzies: Warning from health department

AS MOZZIE numbers increase late in the season, experts urge Northern Rivers residents and visitors to protect themselves from being bitten.

The North Coast Public Health Unit's senior environmental health officer, Tony Kohlenberg, said mosquito numbers had increased in early autumn as the season has gradually become wetter.

"Barmah Forest virus has recently been detected in mosquitoes in the North and Mid-North Coast areas," Mr Kohlenberg said.

"Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses are common on the North Coast and are transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

"These infections can cause symptoms including tiredness, rash, fever, and sore and swollen joints. The symptoms usually resolve after several days but some people may experience these symptoms for weeks or even months."

Avoiding mosquito bites will be especially important now and until at least after Easter, when higher tides are expected, and many people may be enjoying outdoor activities such as camping or fishing in areas with high mosquito numbers.

"Preventing these viruses depends on avoiding mosquito bites, especially as the mosquitoes have become active after recent rain, warm temperatures and high tides," Mr Kohlenberg said.

Simple steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes include: