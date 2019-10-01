Attack on partner who cared for mum leads to guilty verdict

A 38-YEAR-old Grafton man, who couldn't handle his partner's role as the primary carer for her mother, could be jailed after assaulting her in their home.

Harlan Jay Thorley has been convicted on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation over an attack on his partner that left her with a broken hand and ongoing pain in a hip at a hearing at Grafton Local Court yesterday.

The court heard the victim became involved in a violent argument late in the night of October 13 and early on October 14, 2018.

After the victim said he could have her and her mother killed by "making one phone call” and that she would "regret living”, the victim decided to sit on the stairs to block Thorley's access to her mother, who was in a room upstairs.

She said Thorley stood over her, abusing her with foul language and calling her "lazy, a slob, worthless, pathetic and worth nothing”.

The court found he inflicted the injuries on her when he grabbed both her hands and bashed them against the wooden railing, breaking a bone in her right hand.

He also dragged her down one step, jarring her hip. The resulting injury causes her to walk with a stick to this day.

The victim said the argument began because Thorley thought she spent too much time caring for her mother.

She said he had wanted her to buy him cigarettes and was angry when she came home without some.

The prosecution presented the police videos of when they answered a triple-0 call to the incident, where the victim gave her account, police arrested Thorley and their attempt to interview him at the station.

Thorley's solicitor, Mark Savic, said there was no doubt an ugly incident had occurred but claimed the injuries were caused as Thorley attempted to defend himself.

In the witness stand Thorley said he had grabbed his partner's wrists as she struck at him and let go and she had fallen back, causing her injuries.

He said he tried to coax her away from the stairs because her fears he would hurt her mother were fanciful.

Magistrate Roger Prowse, left to choose between the two accounts, found the victim to be a believable witness of truth, who chose not to embellish her evidence.

He said the evidence from Thorley seemed disengaged and his description of the altercation didn't "bear the resemblance of truth”.

Although he did not find self-defence negated, he noted Thorley did not bring it up at the time of his arrest or during the police interview.

He found the charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation proved, ordered a sentencing assessment report.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing until December 20.