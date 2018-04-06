ATTACKED IN CAR: police hunt for man after indecent assault

An 18-year-old man was airlifted from Condamine to Brisbane with serious head and facial injuries.

A 21-YEAR-old woman has been indecently assaulted in her car in broad daylight in Maclean.

Police are searching for a man they allege assaulted the woman after he broke into her car when she stopped at the intersection of Stanley and McLachlan streets on Thursday afternoon at about 1.30pm.

Police said the man opened the front passenger's door and ordered the woman to drive.

The woman refused and ordered the man out of the car.

The man allegedly indecently assaulted the woman. He man then fell out of the car and was last seen walking along McLachlan Street, Maclean towards the bowling club.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were alerted and commenced investigations.

Police would like to speak with a man, who may be able to assist with inquiries.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a thin moustache, approximately 173cm tall, of thin build and between 25 to 30 years old.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded jumper, dark coloured pants, light grey baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Anyone with dash cam vision or information about the incident to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.