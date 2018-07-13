Accused temple shooter charged with attempted murder

AN alleged contract killer has been charged with the attempted murder of an Asian crime figure and the subsequent murder of his associate at a makeshift Buddhist temple in Sydney's west.

Abdallah Albatat, 21, was arrested at his Guildford home by homicide detectives who will allege he was part of a plan to murder the Asian crime figure.

The man escaped injury when he was fired at in Earlwood in January last year.

Police will allege a week later Albatat was then involved in the murder of the crime figure's associate Qin Wu, who was mistakenly killed in crossfire inside the Guildford temple which doubled as a meeting spot for Asian drug dealers.

Superintendent Scott Cook said police believe others took out the contract on the Asian crime figure because of a dispute involving drugs and have so far arrested seven men.

"Strike Force Buttle detectives ­established Mr Wu was not the intended target, rather he was shot when he intervened in an argument between his friend and others at the home," Det Supt Cook said.

Abdallah Albatat, 21 is taken into police custody. Picture: NSW Police

"We believe the argument related to a drug debt and while exploring that line of inquiry, we determined this shooting was connected to the attempt to shoot Mr Wu's friend at Earlwood the week before.

"It is likely the shootings are motivated by a contract - an offer of money to murder - and we are continuing to investigate who may have issued the contract."

Albatat was refused bail at Parramatta Local Court yesterday charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police allege Qin Wu was murdered by killers who had meant to kill the Asian Crime figure at a makeshift Buddhist temple at Guildford in February 2017. Picture: NSW Police

Nai Li, 49, was charged with ­accessory after the fact to the murder of Wu. He will appear in court today.

Last year, The Daily Telegraph revealed two men had been killed in the temple, including Wu and Tim Huang who was stabbed to death by ice addict Zhen Fang in 2014.

Yesterday detectives attached to Strike Force Buttle also arrested a 49-year-old man Nai Li at San Souci. Picture: NSW Police