A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a driver from his motorbike has faced court charged with attempted murder after spending months on the run.
Crime

Attempted murder charge over alleged drive-by shooting

by Vanessa Marsh
15th Sep 2020 1:28 PM
A 29-year-old man accused of shooting at a driver from his motorbike has faced court charged with attempted murder.

Travis Ian Jealous was arrested on Monday night after months on the run and faced the Richlands Magistrates Court today.

Information led detectives to an Oxley motel where Jealous was arrested just before midnight.

It's alleged Jealous was riding a motorcycle and shot into a vehicle driving along Yaamba Rd, north of Rockhampton in May.

Travis Jealous was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Rockhampton in May. Picture Police Media
Duty lawyer Daniel Hua asked for the case to be adjourned back to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Acting Magistrate Deborah Turner adjourned the matter to Rockhampton for mention on September 29.

Jealous, who did not appear in court this morning, will be required to appear in court via video link on that date.

Originally published as Attempted murder charge over alleged drive-by motorbike shooting

