LOOKING BACK: Last years Kirby Handicap winner A Bullet Broke won by some margin this year and Attila will be hoping to do the same in a step up in difficulty for the horse.
Trackside Photography
Attila puts streak on the line in step up for Kirby Quality

by Geoff Newling
11th Jul 2019 7:00 AM
ATTILA can make it fun when the Tamworth gelding contests today's $50,000 Sir James Kirby Quality (1000m) at Grafton.

Fun as in continue his unbeaten run after wins at Scone and then in the Coonamble Cannonball last time out.

He was impressive in both 1100m sprints, getting back and rocketing to the line for what were his fifth and sixth career wins.

Sue Grills prepares the five-year-old son of I Am Invincible at Tamworth, and while he's not an easy horse to train he is improving and making it more fun by winning.

"He's in good form but this is a big jump in class for him,” Grills said.

"He's going well and time to have a crack at a race like this.

"Hopefully he'll run well, will get back and get home,” she said.

"They'll go real fast up front, hopefully not too fast, it would be a nice race to win.”

She will see how he runs in the Kirby before making further plans now he has won six of his 22 starts for more than $108,000 in prize money.

Grills hasn't won a Kirby but her uncle, the late, great Keith Swan did when he prepared Real Silence to win for his Armidale syndicate.

One of those owners, Tony Thom, remembers that day (and night) well.

"He was about $7 or $8,” Thom said of the 2002 Kirby win.

"We did have a lot of fun. Had a big night at the Jacaranda Hotel.”

It was a famous "orienteering” night for the owners, with a tour around the city a major highlight of a carnival when lockout laws had not been established.

Real Silence won 11 races in 50 starts and amassed more than $130,000 in prize money.

