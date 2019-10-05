Menu
BACK ON THE BALL: Guard Jack Boorman in action for Grafton Vikings against Ballina earlier in the season.
Basketball

Attitude change vital in Vikings last game before semis

Tim Howard
by
5th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
BASKETBALL: The final-round game of the competition won't change a thing for the Grafton Vikings' semi-final position but it's going to be crucial for the team, coach Nathan Martin says.

The Vikings play competition leaders the Byron Beez at home tonight, with neither side able to change their standings.

"We're going to finish fourth whatever happens tonight,” Martin said.

"And they're likely to finish on top, which means we'll be playing them in the first semi-final.”

Martin has been disappointed with the Vikings' performances heading into the semi-finals after a promising start to the season and has demanded a change in attitude from tonight.

"We want to sow a bit of doubt into their minds,” he said.

"We want them to think they've got a real game on their hands in the semis.”

He said the Vikings had played the Beez twice for a win and a loss.

"We know we can beat them if we bring our best game,” he said.

"The problem is our second half. We're being outplayed in the third quarter, when we're leading or just behind at half-time.”

Martin said he was reluctant to say it but the problem could just be attitude.

"We think we're in it at half-time and we'll come good but no one's putting their hands up,” he said.

"In the last couple of games that's happened and we've actually been on the end of a couple of hidings.”

Martin said the key to winning against the Beez was to stop their free-scoring guards.

"We've got to put defensive pressure on them,” he said.

"Our experienced players like Glenn Borman and Dylan Beneke must shut down their shooting opportunities.”

He said Byron was a big team but the Vikings had been able to counter that.

"They've got four players in the 6'6 to 6'10 range, so that's a threat,” he said.

"But we've been able to counter that before. It's their shooters we need to worry about.”

