Convicted paedophile Michael Anthony Guider. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Crime

Fight to keep Sam Knight’s killer behind bars

by MARK MORRI
20th Feb 2019 12:29 PM
The NSW Attorney General is attempting to stop the release of the man who admitted to killing Bondi schoolgirl Samantha Knight.

Michael Anthony Guider, 69, a convicted paedophile, is due to be released from prison later this year.

Guider admitted to drugging and killing nine-year-old Samantha Knight in 1986 after she vanished from her beachside unit after school.

 

Convicted paedophile Michael Anthony Guider. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Despite years of investigation and searching her body was never found. Guider pleaded guilty to her manslaughter in 2001 while in jail serving time for sex offences against more than 10 underage children.

For the past three years he has not applied for parole despite being eligible but his sentence expires on June 9 unless the government can get a continue detention order, which it has applied for.

Attorney General Mark Speakman told The Daily Telegraph he had lodged an application in the Supreme Court of NSW for a 12 month Continuing Detention Order, as well as an additional five year Extended Supervision Order with "stringent conditions controlling where the offender lives, where he can go and who he can associate with".

 

Samantha Knight’s body was never found.
These conditions can include electronic monitoring.

"New South Wales has the toughest post-sentence detention and supervision laws in the country which make community safety the priority," Mr Speakman said.

