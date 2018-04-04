Auction pulling the punters to Minnie sale

ONE of the Minnie Water original beachside houses had sat on the market for months, but the prospect of an auction sale has brought buyers out of the woodwork.

The renovated house, now on the front row of the Minnie Water coast line sold recently for $875,000 and property agent Terry Deefholts said the area was on the move.

Perhaps the best view from the house... Contributed

"Minnie does appear to be on the move at the moment with another property sold on the front row just last month and now this one sold with competitive bidding," he said.

"We effectively have a queue now of would-be buyers for Minnie and Wooli."

The original beachhouse was single storey, but when it was brought up to the headland, it was given a second storey and bricked-in.

The house has two large bedrooms and a sleepout upstairs along with a deck at the back and a living space, as well as the garage space, second bathroom, laundry and tool room (storage room) below.

The house has been currently let as a holiday rental and had furniture in place.

"The property was bought by a consortium of friends from the Armidale district who are unsure of what they will do with the property at this stage but reconstruction is not out of the question," Mr Deefholts said.

"The result at 31 Waratah speaks of the effectiveness of auction in this competitive market. It sat for months without interest at $899,000 but as soon as we decided to go to auction we had buyers all over it."