How to score bargain Games items
FANCY a world- class racing bicycle for a fraction of its retail price?
Or a brand new mobile phone for as little as $1?
Tens of thousands of items from the Commonwealth Games will go under the hammer in the coming weeks as part of an online auction with Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers, tipped to be the biggest Games auction yet.
The vast majority of goods are going up unreserved, including Shimano racing bicycles, tablets, hospitality equipment and white goods.
You could even snag one of the surfboards used in the opening festival, or a piece of furniture from the Games Village in mint condition.
Auctioneer Paul Thomasson said everyone will be able to pick up a bargain, and bidding is already open on some lots.
"(There's) tech assets - computers, mobile phones, we have a large supply of catering gear, both commercial and household, and we also have the high performance race bikes," Mr Thomasson said.
"The (Shimano) race bikes are definitely something that are a little bit different, they're not readily available, there's 10 of those."
Mr Thomasson said some of the items for sale are still in their original packaging, barely touched.
"The bidding on every item starts at $1," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for people to buy items that haven't had a lot of use.
"Some of those assets look like they're brand new and in boxes, they could have not been used at all.
"The best things about these auctions is the majority of the items are being sold unreserved.
"You can't get any fairer than starting everything at a dollar and seeing where it gets to."
Check out the range of goods and get bidding at lloydsauctions.com.au.
Large items will have to be picked up from one of Lloyd Auctions sheds located in southeast Queensland.