Driving the Audi S8 has been known to illicit feelings of being above the law.
Crime

Audi-driver forgets he has to obey the law

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
8th Sep 2020 4:21 PM
THE driver of a high-performance Audi has been given a reality check this afternoon after being caught allegedly travelling at 193km/h.

This afternoon officers from Mid North Coast Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Highway, Collombatti, when they allegedly detected an Audi S8 sedan travelling at 193km/h in a marked 110km/h zone.

The number plates on the vehicle removed and the man’s licence was also suspended.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Drummoyne, was issued an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, which carries a penalty of six demerit points and attracts a fine of $2520.

And in what could be considered a good example of why issuing fines based on income may be a more effective deterrent than the current system, the Audi S8 is a vehicle with a starting price of approximately $334,711.

Proportional traffic fines based on income have been used in Finland for many years and in 2017 the UK introduced a similar model, where drivers could be fined anywhere from 25-175 per cent of their weekly income.

