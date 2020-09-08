Audi-driver forgets he has to obey the law

Driving the Audi S8 has been known to illicit feelings of being above the law.

Driving the Audi S8 has been known to illicit feelings of being above the law.

THE driver of a high-performance Audi has been given a reality check this afternoon after being caught allegedly travelling at 193km/h.

This afternoon officers from Mid North Coast Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Highway, Collombatti, when they allegedly detected an Audi S8 sedan travelling at 193km/h in a marked 110km/h zone.

The number plates on the vehicle removed and the man’s licence was also suspended.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Drummoyne, was issued an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, which carries a penalty of six demerit points and attracts a fine of $2520.

And in what could be considered a good example of why issuing fines based on income may be a more effective deterrent than the current system, the Audi S8 is a vehicle with a starting price of approximately $334,711.

Proportional traffic fines based on income have been used in Finland for many years and in 2017 the UK introduced a similar model, where drivers could be fined anywhere from 25-175 per cent of their weekly income.