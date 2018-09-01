Audi S5 gets crazy makover with 'Lambo' doors

This 2009 Audi S5 has been fitted with Lambo-style doors.

This 2009 Audi S5 has been fitted with Lambo-style doors. Grant Edwards

THERE'S nothing quite like an injection of Italian flair combined with German precision to make your car stand out from the crowd.

A V8-powered Audi S5 Coupe is believed to be the only car of its kind in Australia to have vertical lift "Lamborghini” scissor doors.

Fitted by Maroochydore company Euro Car Upgrades, the doors needed about eight hours of work on each side to accommodate the German-sourced LSD conversion kits.

"They are the best you can buy, you wouldn't put anything else on something like this,” operations manager Jason Rieck said.

"We have had to modify the inner wing and extend the wiring harness to give it the extra length. We had to cut the washer bottle in half and then plastic-weld it so it fits in the spot.”

While the team all have long histories working in Europe, this modification was a rarity. Mr Rieck had undertaken two in his 15years while in Europe, while the business's technician had only done one other in Sydney.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The conversion cost is about $5000 but it's not the only improvement for this S5.

It wears an upgraded 2015 front end, while it currently waits for new bumper inserts from Singapore. Silver skirt highlights at the front, rear and sides are also custom, having to be specially painted and prepared in-house.

"The owner is in his 60s,” Mr Rieck said.

"He is a fanatic for this car and he wanted to do some upgrades and there is no one else that would touch it.”

This 2009 Audi S5 has been fitted with Lambo-style doors. Grant Edwards

While this raucous S5 is the upper end of upgrades, owners of European cars are regularly chasing more performance.

Euro Car Upgrades is increasingly answering the call for retrofit work on a wide range of vehicles, particularly from the Volkswagen group. They are able to unlock new features on many of the new infotainment systems, while they recently upgraded a 2015 Golf Mk6 GTI with the latest touch-screen display, as well as installing a thermo imaging feature on an AudiQ7.

Business owner Martin Westwood said many vehicle owners were chasing incremental improvements to their car to enhance fuel efficiency and power.

"The performance upgrade sounds like you are going to turn it into a race car and kill the motor,” Mr Westwood said.

"The core business is helping everyday guys get a little bit more power ... if there is 20 per cent sleeping power which is safely available then you can utilise it and you are immediately getting the value.

"Our aim is to get the most out of your car without sacrificing reliability and without making things difficult for the future. When we do the tuning we want the car to last 10 years.”

This 2009 Audi S5 has been fitted with Lambo-style doors. Grant Edwards

AT A GLANCE

MODEL 2009 Audi S5 Quattro.

ENGINE 4.2-litre V8, which generated 260kW/440Nm, with an ability to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds. Performance enhancements soon to be performed will deliver about 50 additional horsepower, so the S5 will deliver nearly 300kW courtesy of tuning improvements and a sports exhaust system.

TRANSMISSION Six-speed automatic with steering wheel paddle shifters and Quattro all-wheel drive.

ORIGINAL PRICE $138,600.