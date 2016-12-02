Audience in for a rare treat from husband and wife duo

Husband and wife Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are playing at home this weekend for an intimate gig at the Pelican Playhouse.

SATURDAY night will see husband and wife, Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont, team up for a very rare and special North Coast performance as a duo.

"We love playing music together but rarely get the opportunity to during the year,” Brooke said.

The two have both had a huge year in their own careers, with The McClymonts celebrating 10 years together with their sold out 10 Years Of Hits tour and just this week they released their first single, House, off their up-coming album titled Endless, which will be released on January 13 next year.

Adam has also been busy with the Adam Eckersley Band, having just returned from their first European tour where they played 22 shows in 34 days across five countries.

"It was a great experience, we went over with no expectations but we were blown away by the response we received,” Adam said.

So after what has been a hectic year on the road, the two love birds, who recently celebrated seven years married, have decided to hit the road together to bring us an intimate night of music.

"We love playing these up close and personal acoustic shows,” Brooke said.

"We can have a good laugh and chat with each other and the audience too, which is great fun,” Adam added.

So if you are a lover of songs and good times, don't miss one of these very special performances.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley perform this Saturday at the Pelican Playhouse at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $35 from South Grafton News and Gifts.